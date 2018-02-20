“SD Voices for Peaceful Justice & Diversity” group formed to oppose sharia law.

A group appears to have formed out west – the SD Voices for Peaceful Justice & Diversity – and is actively promoting an upcoming anti-sharia law event coming on April 6th at the Alex Johnson in Rapid City, similar to events that have taken place in Aberdeen.

Curiously, the group seems to be trying to co-opt the name of the Sioux Falls groups calling themselves “South Dakota Voices for Peace” and “South Dakota Voices for Justice.”

And while it has no immediate organization or contact information available, o ne of the few people noting as attending at this early date is Ed Randazzo, who is affiliated with the Family Heritage Alliance group. Ed comments below, and it’s not him, so the mystery continues.

