“SD Voices for Peaceful Justice & Diversity” group formed to oppose sharia law.

A group appears to have formed out west – the SD Voices for Peaceful Justice & Diversity – and is actively promoting an upcoming anti-sharia law event coming on April 6th at the Alex Johnson in Rapid City, similar to events that have taken place in Aberdeen.
Curiously, the group seems to be trying to co-opt the name of the Sioux Falls groups calling themselves “South Dakota Voices for Peace” and “South Dakota Voices for Justice.”
And while it has no immediate organization or contact information available, o
ne of the few people noting as attending at this early date is Ed Randazzo, who is affiliated with the Family Heritage Alliance group. Ed comments below, and it’s not him, so the mystery continues.
If you’re a progressive anarchist, #MeToo or hate speech ? If American, it’s an expose’ of a competing business model for governance.
If the Family Heritage Alliance is not currently labeled a ‘hate group’ by the SPLC, they certainly are now. Aynaz Anni Cyrus is a great source for information concerning Islam and the dangers this ideology has brought to America. Hope there’s a rally in SF so we all can watch the Muslim community and their supporters celebrate attempts to disregard our Constitution.
Are you going to Pierre tomorrow to testify and help Senator Tapio with his efforts?
By way of clarification, Pat. I too, was intrigued by the ad for this event in my backyard and registered for the event. I have no knowledge of the organization “SD Voices for Peaceful Justice & Diversity,” but if they are promoting peaceful justice and diversity, they have my attention and interest.
To be clear, Family Heritage Alliance is not a sponsor of this event, nor do I have any knowledge of the group, its existence, location, etc.
I’m guessing we will know real soon.
Thanks for the clarification!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckQDoVe4JgE Ed, after listening to this, I hope you will be a sponsor. This is good stuff.
I swear I’ve seen this group somewhere before…
“So it was that the Klan draped itself in the flag and depicted itself as fighting for traditional American political and religious values. Each knight of the order could see himself and his compatriots as battling for God and country.
The Klan preached a message of keeping “America for Americans”—that is, white, native born, Protestants—and took as its mission securing and maintaining that birthright for them. Underlying it all was the idea that only these Americans were fit to govern America. Klan members were driven by a strong bias against Catholics, Jews, certain foreigners, and blacks. These groups were seen as incapable of meeting the Klan’s One-Hundred Percent American standard of patriotism because of their inability to assimilate fully into American life due to various impediments.”
…Oh, yeah. That’s where I saw it.
So you would have no problem with Sharia law being implemented in this country? Yes or no?
How would that happen? Regardless we must do everything we can to support Tapio in the primary. He will put a stop to this funny business!
The lady from Iran is a klan member?
Didn’t Democrats lead the formation of the KKK? PragerU has a video addressing party affiliation of klan members. I also read that it was a Democratic president who put Japanese Americans in internment camps. Interesting what one can find doing some research and independent thinking;)
Yep. The Democratic National Convention in 1924 aka “The Klanbake”. Pretty horrible. Then an odd thing happened. Civil Rights and LBJ – lost the south for the Democrats going forward. Nixon’s ‘Southern Strategy’ sealed the deal. Reagan nailed the coffin shut by embracing the religious right. Now all those former southern Dems switched party affiliation to Republican. So while the Democratic Party was close to the KKK back in the day, the people from that party are now Republicans.
Tangentally related:
“I see in the near future a crisis approaching that unnerves me and causes me to tremble for the safety of my country. . . . corporations have been enthroned and an era of corruption in high places will follow, and the money power of the country will endeavor to prolong its reign by working upon the prejudices of the people until all wealth is aggregated in a few hands and the Republic is destroyed.”
Were you at the Klanbake ?
Ike, why would you presume this person or group is related to the Klan without any evidence. Are you always so quick to slander?
Not a lot of on this woman on the internet except her personal story which is compelling for anyone interested in woman’s rights as her message appears to center on the lack of equal rights for women under Sharia, real life examples of being subjected to forced arranged marriage (as opposed to arranged marriages either can reject), genital mutilation, and other abuse (inside and outside of marriage).
If she came to Sioux Falls, I would go here her story and make up my own mind. I don’t have to know I will agree with a person before I go here them. I like diversity of thought.
It’d be libel, not slander. At any rate, I don’t think a case for either could be made since they sound an awful lot like the Klan from the 1920’s (Kelly Lieberg certainly caught the reference). I didn’t call them the Klan, just pointed out that history appears to repeat itself sometimes.
You are equating them to the KKK. I suppose CAIR is A-Okay in your book, right, Ike?
Is CAIR calling for ending refugee resettlement?
Heck no……they want to bring in as many un-vetted Muslims as they can. Educate yourself Ike.
Un-vetted? The Federal government especially under the Trump Administration is doing nothing about it? Before Trump they never vetted them? Wow! What about those Muslim and non-Muslim who were born here? The Vegas shooter? Parkland, Florida? Deep down they must have been devoted to ISIS right?
Whole lot of crazy going on! Always need to find someone to scapegoat!
Anni will get you guys straighten out. There is a chance she may be coming to Sioux Falls too.
Ike, speak for yourself. You do such an excellent job…
Not a lot of info on this woman on the internet? You must have missed the website she and other investigative journalists have launched to reveal the truth about the Left-Islamic Alliance.
https://www.acunewsdaily.com/meet-the-team/
Please come to Sioux Falls, Anni.
“Left-Islamic Alliance.” This is not left or right issue. It is about how we treat each other as human beings no matter the color of their skin, where they are from or their religious beliefs.
There is no way you should equate being anti Sharia law with the Klan. Believers in Sharia law maintain that it supercedes American law, and that is dangerous. It has been implemented in other nations…it is not an impossibility here given our propensity for political correctness in the name of diversity, tolerance, etc.
The Klan claimed that Catholic immigrants were moving to America en masse to overthrow our way of life and install a government subservient to the Pope. Sorta sounds a lot like the anti-muslim baloney y’all are barfing up here to me.
Were those Catholic immigrants black?
Nope. Some were probably rather swarthy Italians though.
Steve depending on what time frame we are talking about in US history the Irish Catholics were not even considered to be white and were looked upon as criminals and the filth of society. The perceived idea of status based on skin color, ethnic origin and religion is shocking yet we have not moved very far in that regard unfortunately. They were considered threats too.
Ike, Now! Now! Using Catholics as scapegoats is well beyond their selective history and was before many pushing todays Bigotry were born. We have new scapegoats now.
KM,
That is one paragraph which I found plus 20 others with no more detail. It found nothing provides meaningful insight into her bona fides.