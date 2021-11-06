SDGOP Candidate Development Workshop coming up in 2 weeks.

With fewer than 60 days until petitions start circulating for political offices, the South Dakota GOP is active in not just recruiting Republican candidates for office, but in helping them equip them with the right tools as they prepare to run.

In Sioux Falls, the South Dakota Republican Party is hosting the Leadership Institute on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM at Military Heritage Alliance, 1600 W Russell Street, in Sioux Falls.

The GOP Candidate school focuses on preparing Republicans for service as elected officials and community leaders. Ideal attendees for the workshop are Republican party members who are looking to become more politically active, including candidates and campaign staff.

LI is a great group, and they have previously put on workshops for the party before on the basics of running for office and campaigning.

You can sign up for the Candidate Workshop here, and the cost for the workshop is $20.