Senate John Thune interviewed by FOX News – says Democrats have a lot of explaining to do!

Thune on Fox Business: President Biden Condones Putin's Pipeline, Kills American Energy

"[H]ow do you explain to the average American that [on] your first day in office you shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, which brings energy from a friend, Canada, and gets it to places we need it in the United States, but when it comes to Nord Stream 2, you waive sanctions?"

NEW YORK, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today joined Larry Kudlow on Fox Business Network to discuss how the Biden administration and Democrats are handling Russia’s aggression, American energy production, and the rise in inflation that is continuing to burden American families with high costs on goods and services.

On how Democrats have handled Russia’s aggression around Ukraine: “It’s a very reactive position the administration’s been in … They keep saying, ‘well we’re gonna wait until [Putin] invades, then we’ll slap sanctions.’ Why would you do that?”

On the sanctions package proposed by Senate Republicans: “The primary sanctions would hit them, the secondary sanctions would hit them really hard. And some of these financial sanctions that could be imposed could impose a real consequence to bad behavior. “If [Putin] knew what the stakes were going [into a potential invasion], he wouldn’t be going in, and we should deter that.”

On the White House ruling out certain financial sanctions on Russia: “I don’t think you ever tell a guy like Putin what you are not going to do. I mean, I don’t think you ever do that. And those sanctions honestly would be incredibly crushing to their economy, and I think that oughta be on the table. “And I don’t think you take any options off the table, really, at this point. This is historic, what we’re talking about. Huge ramifications, not just for the immediate region, but globally. And the world is watching.”

On the Biden administration’s opposition to American energy compared to its support for Russian energy: “To me, how do you explain to the average American that [on] your first day in office you shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, which brings energy from a friend, Canada, and gets it to places we need it in the United States, but when it comes to Nord Stream 2, you waive sanctions? “So you basically condone the Putin pipeline and kill American energy production.”

On Democrats’ radical, far-left policies causing inflation: “In the middle of America, where people are actually having to pay the bills for this, there’s a political revolt building. I mean, I think the country is realizing how far out of the mainstream and how radical this agenda is, and what it means in terms of additional costs. “So you look at the average American family from year-over-year, since January of last year to this year, $3,500 more out of their pockets, just to pay for the things that they have to, you know, need to survive. “That is a tax on everyone. And it hits lower-income and middle-income families the hardest.”

