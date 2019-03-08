Senate Vote on Free Speech Measure House Bill 1087. Democrats block voted, joined by Blare, Cammack, Curd against measure.

The vote on the House Bill 1087, the Free Speech act, has been posted on the Legislative Research Council’s website this evening.
Democrats led by State Senator Troy Heinert, including Senators Wismer, Nesiba, and Kennedy were joined by Republican State Senators Blare, Cammack and Curd in casting “no” votes against the free speech measure which was passed with otherwise overwhelming support of the State Senate.
The bill, in its latest form, was a negotiated compromise between legislators, the state board of regents, and was amended with the blessing of the Governor’s office to protect the freedom of speech for those attending state supported schools.
In their final act on the measure today, Senators amended the title to “promote free speech and intellectual diversity at certain institutions of higher education,” adding free speech to the official title.
The bill now moves back to the State House for concurrence.
A couple of comments:
1) The motivation for “doing something” was to make our colleges more intellectually diverse or insure our students at least hear all sides.
2) Our university professors and administrators are predominantly liberal (some radically so).
3) Section 3 of the bill puts into LAW liberal professor’s expression of their liberal views (“expressive activity” in the bill) in the classroom is now more CLEARLY and FULLY protected because now “Nothing in this section shall be interpreted as limiting the right of students, faculty, administrators, and other employees to engage in protected expressive activity elsewhere within the boundaries of the institution.” The “elsewhere” includes the classroom.
As I’ve been saying from the beginning, this effort will make it worse. After gutting the bill twice, do you wonder why they can’t get it right? Is it because they don’t want to? Is it they just want you to think they have done something?
It is ironic and Orwellian a bill about “intellectual diversity” has the practical effect of deepening the liberal inculturation of our campuses. But, the title of the bill (which has no legal effect) gets the sheeple giddy. Not sure the liberal elite could have gotten a better outcome if they wrote it themself.
You just can’t make this stuff up.
(Yes, I broke my vow but I just had to remark how it continues to be worse than doing nothing.)
Troy, you are a more reasonable republican. You need to realize these political blogs tend to house the extremes from both sides. They represent a small vocal minority.
Troy, would you prefer they ban the liberal professor’s views from being expressed?
This bill is about protecting free speech rights on all sides and promoting students being exposed to a wide variety of viewpoints. And not shielding them from things they don’t want to hear.
If your view is that it takes more than a bill like this to make the long-term cultural changes needed at our public universities, I agree. And I am very confident that the folks behind this bill fully agree. I haven’t heard anyone argue this is some kind of silver bullet and now our universities are fixed.
I do, however, completely disagree with your contention this is worse than doing nothing. It should be a first step. And Governor Noem needs to take the next steps to send a message from the top that the Regents shouldn’t operate as business-as-usual.
It will take years to undo the damage that has been inflicted on our college campuses. HB 1087 is a great place to start.
8:23 you are correct. However, I fear the state party leadership is chasing after the fringe approval, now more than ever. On Facebook, for instance, it is so divisive instead of inclusive, it is downright scary. Aren’t we supposed to be the level heads that don’t chase but moderate the whims of the extremes?
SDGOPer,
Without regard to its stated goal (which it ironically does the opposite), this bill will have the PRACTICAL effect of enshrining the hegemony of liberal thought in the classroom without regard to its relevance to the class taught and have the net result of less diversity of ideas and thoughts in the classroom.
And the real damage is that in most classes, political thoughts and ideas are irrelevant. Unfortunately, ideology has permeated every subject (whether relevant or not) which degrades the quality of the product and increases its costs.
You think this bill will encourage all sides but when the professors are all liberal, you will get nothing but liberal thought. Whose going to articulate conservative/traditional thought? You think a random speaker or something will overcome entire semesters of liberal professors? And you think this helps to give them protection to spout off in the classroom? Hello?
The fraud of this bill against those who pay for college (taxpayers, parents, students) is tremendous because we now have a law which protects professors who want to teach their ideology instead of their subject.
But, you feel good because of the title of the bill and the stated goal. Just like the sheeple on Orwells Animal Farm.