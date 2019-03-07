Free Speech Act (HB 1087) passes 26-7. Dem senator leads the charge for protecting feelings instead of speech.

After committee amendments and debate on the House floor, House Bill 1087, the Free Speech Act, passed on a vote of 26-7, with only a couple of Republicans joining Democrats to oppose the protection of free speech on our state university campuses.

The dissension on the negotiated measure was led by Democrat Senator Troy Heinert, who was concerned that universities should protect young people from ideas and words that may hurt and offend them… which is kind of the opposite of free speech.

But we’ll at least give Senator Heinert points for consistency for his attacks on free speech this session, since he’s also the person who wanted to criminalize speaking against politicians.

I’ll have the vote posted as soon as it’s available.

The bill now moves back to the House for that body to concur with Senate amendments.

