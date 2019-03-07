Rep. Johnson Condemns Anti-Semitism for a Second Time

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) supported a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and bigotry following offensive comments by Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN). This is the second resolution to pass the U.S. House of Representatives following offensive comments made by Rep. Omar.

“Anti-Semitism has no place in our politics, nor our country,” said Rep. Johnson. “It’s disappointing Congress has to pass another resolution to condemn bigotry in the first place, and it’s even more disappointing that it took Democrats nearly a week to negotiate language to condemn these insensitive and racist comments. As Members of Congress, we should hold ourselves to a higher standard. Period.”

This resolution passed the House 407-23.

###

Like this: Like Loading...