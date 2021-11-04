Senator John Thune’s popularity surges nearly 20 points up to 88%. Bad news for Bruce Whalen. And Mowry. And the other guy.

From Twitter, via Morning Consult, stick a fork in Bruce Whalen, Bruce Mowry, and the other guy whose name nobody remembers. US Senator John Thune’s popularity among Republican voters has surged from 69% to nearly 90%:

Despite Trump’s calls for a primary challenger, John Thune of South Dakota has seen a sharper recovery among GOP voters than any other Senate Republican up for re-election next year. https://t.co/DbxX8H3M4j pic.twitter.com/uRRt72Ej5I — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) November 4, 2021

“Polling conducted in the third quarter of Biden’s presidency found that 88 percent of Republicans in the Mount Rushmore State approve of Thune’s job performance, up from 69 percent in the first quarter of the year. This marks the best quarterly improvement of any governor or senator up for re-election in 2022, according to surveys in each state conducted from Jan. 21, Biden’s first full day in office, through Oct. 20. This leaves Thune roughly matching Noem’s popularity among GOP voters in the state (86 percent approval), though they are less likely to strongly approve of their senior senator than they are their governor (33 percent to 53 percent).”

Yeah. None of those guys are going to even come close to touching this.