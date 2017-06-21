Sore loser Heidelberger calling the pot black

Was Cory Heidelberger, the most liberal man in South Dakota just calling someone a sore loser?

For his part, Mayor Thorson goes out sounding a little less classy Thorson’s Facebook kiss-off isn’t much better

Read that here.

That is an awfully selective memory Cory has. In case he needs reminding…

Looking forward to 2018, I think its worthwhile noting that Cory must not plan to run again, as he continues to ignore basic rules as he moves forward. On election night, when his defeat was clear, Cory didn’t bother to call his opponent and congratulate him. In fact, in his first postscript on the election, as opposed to congratulating Novstrup, he stooped so low as to engage in name-calling. It was the ultimate in being a sore loser.

Read it here.

Do as Cory says, but not as he does. Check.