Speaker of the House lamenting legal action against LRC to disclose special session

From Twitter, Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch is lamenting legal action that has been initiated to compel disclosure of House members who signed off to call a special session for purposes of impeachment:
Why is the Argus Leader, South Dakota Newspaper Association, and KELO suing the hard working men and women of the LRC when it was my decision to keep the Ravsnborg Spec Ses correspondence confidential? If you want to come after someone, come after the one who made the decision. pic.twitter.com/L6ZKlEJZ8t
— Spencer Gosch (@SpencerGosch) November 20, 2021