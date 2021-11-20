From Twitter, Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch is lamenting legal action that has been initiated to compel disclosure of House members who signed off to call a special session for purposes of impeachment:
Why is the Argus Leader, South Dakota Newspaper Association, and KELO suing the hard working men and women of the LRC when it was my decision to keep the Ravsnborg Spec Ses correspondence confidential? If you want to come after someone, come after the one who made the decision. pic.twitter.com/L6ZKlEJZ8t
— Spencer Gosch (@SpencerGosch) November 20, 2021
4 thoughts on “Speaker of the House lamenting legal action against LRC to disclose special session”
IsLRC the custodian?
I’m not sure Spencer knows how the legal system works…
The Speaker of The South Dakota House of Representatives has every right under current South Dakota Statutes to keep any vote by members present hidden from public scrutiny. If you don’t like the current rules then try changing them before calling foul on a process which has run smoothly for dozens and hundreds of years. This enables a process of legislative leadership intuitive upon ranking by an extremely close, almost familiar styled organizational skill set not seen in any other business type based upon profit usually. The process of good Government is one akin to making good sausage. That being the final product is much more easily swallowed than the transformation.
That may be, Charlie. But if you think otherwise, the way to find out is to request the records and, if the request is denied, appeal the decision. And you make that request to the custodian of the records, and that’s LRC.
The Argus is doing exactly the right thing to eventually let a judge decide if the speaker had the right to keep this list secret or not, and everyone will eventually abide by that decision. I don’t understand why the speaker is so indignant that sometime would avail themselves of that process.