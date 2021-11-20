Speaker of the House lamenting legal action against LRC to disclose special session

@SoDakCampaigns

From Twitter, Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch is lamenting legal action that has been initiated to compel disclosure of House members who signed off to call a special session for purposes of impeachment:

4 thoughts on “Speaker of the House lamenting legal action against LRC to disclose special session”

  3. The Speaker of The South Dakota House of Representatives has every right under current South Dakota Statutes to keep any vote by members present hidden from public scrutiny. If you don’t like the current rules then try changing them before calling foul on a process which has run smoothly for dozens and hundreds of years. This enables a process of legislative leadership intuitive upon ranking by an extremely close, almost familiar styled organizational skill set not seen in any other business type based upon profit usually. The process of good Government is one akin to making good sausage. That being the final product is much more easily swallowed than the transformation.

    Reply

    1. That may be, Charlie. But if you think otherwise, the way to find out is to request the records and, if the request is denied, appeal the decision. And you make that request to the custodian of the records, and that’s LRC.

      The Argus is doing exactly the right thing to eventually let a judge decide if the speaker had the right to keep this list secret or not, and everyone will eventually abide by that decision. I don’t understand why the speaker is so indignant that sometime would avail themselves of that process.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.