The South Dakota Republican Party campaign school this morning with Leadership Institute has a great crowd, and a number of people that I’ve never seen before. That’s indicative of a high interest and very active campaign season!
One thought on “Great crowd for the SDGOP Campaign School in Sioux Falls this AM”
Was anyone there from the governors staff?