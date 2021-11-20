Great crowd for the SDGOP Campaign School in Sioux Falls this AM

Pat Powers

The South Dakota Republican Party campaign school this morning with Leadership Institute has a great crowd, and a number of people that I’ve never seen before. That’s indicative of a high interest and very active campaign season!

One thought on “Great crowd for the SDGOP Campaign School in Sioux Falls this AM”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.