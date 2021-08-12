State Rep. Goodwin notes employers have right to tell employees to get vaccinated

State Representative Tim Goodwin is writing in his legislative column in the Rapid City Journal that in the issue of organizations such as Sanford Health and others demanding their workers be vaccinated, they have the right to do that. And if employees don’t like it, they have the right to choose to work someplace else:

As far as making folks get the vaccine? I do not believe in vaccine passports, mandatory vaccination, or any type of shutdowns.

Our Gov. Noem feels the same way.

The one big question that keeps being asked of me is, “Do employers have the right to make a person get vaccinated as a condition of employment?” Thinking out loud here, I believe an employer in private sector business has rights as well. Therefore, if he/she owns their business, and they decide that for you to work there, they want you vaccinated, I believe that they are within their right to do so.

The employee, on the other hand, does not have to get vaccinated, as they can choose not to work there.