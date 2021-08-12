State Representative Tim Goodwin is writing in his legislative column in the Rapid City Journal that in the issue of organizations such as Sanford Health and others demanding their workers be vaccinated, they have the right to do that. And if employees don’t like it, they have the right to choose to work someplace else:
As far as making folks get the vaccine? I do not believe in vaccine passports, mandatory vaccination, or any type of shutdowns.
Our Gov. Noem feels the same way.
The one big question that keeps being asked of me is, “Do employers have the right to make a person get vaccinated as a condition of employment?” Thinking out loud here, I believe an employer in private sector business has rights as well. Therefore, if he/she owns their business, and they decide that for you to work there, they want you vaccinated, I believe that they are within their right to do so.
The employee, on the other hand, does not have to get vaccinated, as they can choose not to work there.
4 thoughts on “State Rep. Goodwin notes employers have right to tell employees to get vaccinated”
I will never get treated by Sanford if they impose a vaccine mandate.
1: Assume the premise – this is not a vaccine, nor is it effective, nor is it legal to mandate. If we allow Sanford to do this, the executive (and judiciary) in SD is not entirely functional. What other legal mandates – precedent – are allowed that allow violent and sharp penetration of a person’s body with a metal object, drawing blood, causing injury at the stabbing site, and causing subsequent injury and harm?
2: Harm – the vaccine has a chance of death. So does firefighting. But when you get hired as a firefighter, you are not sent into a fire started intentionally with a reasonable probability of maiming and death – the Chief has reasonable assurance you’ll survive the exercise. The Chief knows you’ll be okay. Sanford front line workers are being asked to risk their lives for marketing. To complete the analogy, front line workers get sent into the fire when they are with a patient. Sending them into the vaccine is sordid and gross. It’s perverted.
One way to solve this is to level the playing field.
REVOKE INDEMNITY FOR SANFORD AND OTHER VACCINE PARTICIPANTS.
This indemnity is also a perversion of the free market.
When they are on the hook for damages, what will Sanford leadership do then?
See SDCL 13-28-7.1. Please cite a law or case law stating that it is illegal for private businesses to require vaccinations. You say that it is not legal to do so, but provide no authority for that position. There are a slough of vaccines that the government requires people to have when joining the military. No one has been forced to join the military since June 30th, 1973. Currently, the military is a voluntary program. Just as is working at Sanford. If you dont want to “allow violent and sharp penetration of a person’s body with a metal object, drawing blood, causing injury at the stabbing site, and causing subsequent injury and harm” then dont joint the military and dont work at Sanford. This the crux of capitalism. Private companies have the right to run their company as they see fit with limited government involvement.
Life doesn’t just have a chance of death, it has a guarantee of death. There is always a chance of death in literally everything you do. Everything. As a firefighter myself, your analogy is way off. While you are correct in stating that firefighters are not sent into a fire with a “reasonable probability of maiming and death.” However, you compare this to the COVID vaccine. Please provide evidence showing that the vaccine has a “reasonable probability of maiming and death.” The greater majority of people I know have been vaccinated, myself included, not a single person has had any maiming or death.
I agree with 99% of what you post on here. I really do. But this one is far fetched fear mongering. Do I like that Sanford is requiring its employees to get vaccinated. No. Not one bit. But I also dont have the right to tell them they cant, and nether does the government.
The science says this is not a vaccine like the rest that we get.
There will be court cases about this where science matters.
There is no science in journalism these days.