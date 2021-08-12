Dakota News Now reporter Beth Warden snaps Taffy Howard, others at pillow guy’s Cyber Symposium

From Beth Warden at Dakota News Now comes a snapshot of several South Dakota state legislators at the Mike Lindell Cyber Symposium where they were going to prove voter fraud in the last election. Until they couldn’t.

I met several SD representatives at the Cyber Symposium & invited their statements to be included in my story. Haven’t heard back yet. #MikeLindellCyberSymposium #SouthDakota @govkristinoem @johnthune @RoundsforSenate and @RepDustyJohnson not attending. pic.twitter.com/Er0YDHfS8d — Beth Warden (@bethwarden) August 12, 2021

That would be wannabe Congressional Candidate and State Rep. Taffy Howard standing with goofball State Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, who took time away from telling parents to reject school handbooks to attend this crazy thing in Sioux Falls. And also standing there looking at her phone is State Rep. Tina Mulally.