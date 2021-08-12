Taffy Howard shuffles campaign team, treasurer now State Rep. Rhonda Milstead

In the week or so that State Representative Taffy Howard has been a candidate for Congress, we find that Howard is already shuffling her campaign around.

In her previous filing on August 3rd, Howard had declared that Dianne Nelson of Rapid City was her treasurer. Now, 9 days later, Howard has filed an amendment to her statement of organization, declaring State Rep. Rhonda Milstead as her new campaign treasurer.

Taffy Howard F1a Amended form by Pat Powers on Scribd

We’ll let you know if that changes again next week.