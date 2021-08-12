Bad news for two visitors to South Dakota this week

Pat Powers

Sidney Powell is somewhere in the Black Hills working on her book. Mike Lindell is in Sioux Falls running a cyber symposium.

And they both received some news tonight which probably ruined their week.

One thought on “Bad news for two visitors to South Dakota this week”

  1. This is exceptionally dangerous for Dominion.

    They have to be hoping for a settlement.

    Game on.

    Let’s see how discovery goes.

    Maybe they’ll have to produce the passwords for Maricopa county?

    They’ll need to call the NSA as a witness.

    🙂

