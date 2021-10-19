State Rep. Phil Jensen outed by Rolling Stone as alleged member of anti-gov’t Oath Keeper group.

Rolling Stone magazine just dropped an article which pointed out State Representative Phil Jensen appears to be a member of the anti-government Oath Keepers group, and he may have used his legislative e-mail to sign up for participation in the organization.

In light of this controversy, the Rapid City newspaper ran a headline touting Jensen as “South Dakota’s most conservative lawmaker.” That same year, it appears, Jensen added another appellation to his political resume: Oath Keeper.

The Oath Keepers are an extremist militia group that challenges the authority of the federal government. The organization asks its members to swear to a 10-point oath, steeped in conspiratorial thinking, insisting they’ll stand up against government tyranny that the group imagines is fast approaching.

and..

The vast majority of alleged Oath Keepers in these rolls signed up with private emails and without any details that would readily identify their employers. The record for Jensen is markedly different. It lists a state legislative email address, and his name appears with his honorific at the time, “Senator Phil Jensen.” (Jensen has served in both chambers of the state legislature; he is currently representative of District 33, which includes part of Rapid City.) The record appears to show that Jensen signed up for an annual membership in 2014; the database does not indicate his current membership status.