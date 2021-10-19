Winter is coming.
And thanks to President Biden, it will be expensive. pic.twitter.com/USPjn0OBf8
— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) October 19, 2021
I had to laugh at the Game of Thrones reference.
2 thoughts on “Thune Twitter feed quips GOT reference”
That’s what I do. I drink and know things.
Those “mean tweets” are cold !