Anti-vaccination group calling for rally at State Capitol during special session

A group that testified in favor of a bill in 2020 to make it a criminal offense to mandate teachers be vaccinated against measles and smallpox is coming back to Pierre during the special session for a rally to oppose the federal government mandating anti-COVID vaccinations for large employers and those doing business with the federal government.

Anti-vaxxer group “Health Freedom South Dakota,” who most recently held protests across the street from Sanford Hospital in September has announced a rally to be held at the State Capitol on November 8th.

In checking with the State of South Dakota, no rally or event of this nature has been registered to take place on state property as of earlier this week, so they may be holding their rally on the sidewalk in front of the building.

The group had previously advocated for a special session to be called to consider legislation proposed by several House members, however, Governor Kristi Noem had rejected convening the legislature for that purpose, as well as opposing such legislation.

Governor Noem has expressed her opposition to mandates from the federal government, and has taken the position that it is similarly not the duty of State Government to interfere in the employer/employee relationship to tell businesses what they can and cannot require of employees when it comes to vaccinations.