State Senate Candidate Lora Hubbel shows me the love. And wishes I would choke.

After taking a few days to bash me after failing to make the ballot for Governor and opting to run for State Senate instead, it took Good Friday to bring the Christian in Lora Hubbel out. In the middle of her wishing I would choke. From the comment section:

Read her prayer here.

Someone explain something to me. How exactly is it evil when I point out a person’s own words and statements? Wouldn’t that make the person who uttered them the evil one, and myself a humble seeker of truth? (Emphasis on the humility).

Sorry. Gotta ask.

