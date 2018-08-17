Terry LaFleur still crying about having a fool for a lawyer.

In the hearing yesterday to determine whether the Constitution Party’s candidates could be placed on the ballot (either faction of them), “Dr” Terry Lee LaFleur, who acted as his own lawyer (but not an attorney) because Gordon Howie stole his attorney away is continuing his own personal sideshow in a missive posted on Facebook in the past hour.

I think he’s being a bit of a cry baby, but this is the man who claimed he had enough signatures to get on the ballot as a Republican and was “railroaded.” At some point you’d think he’d accept his loss like an adult.

But, why would he start having any dignity now?

In his facebook manifesto he calls the South Dakota Judicial System a Kangaroo Court, claims that the Secretary of State lied and used hearsay evidence against him, and that “South Dakota has the best Circuit Court Judges money can buy.” And that he “secretly recorded the whole hearing.” (Can you do that? I would think the Judge wouldn’t care for that.)

But the best part? “Dr.” Terry Lee has declared “I’m still in this race it regardless of what this kangaroo court decides.”

I’m not sure how he’s still going to run when he’s not on the ballot. But..

Does this seem too nutty to be true? Don’t take my word for it. Read his public Facebook posting for yourself (Before it disappears):

Update… When “Dr.” Terry Lee complained about it being a Kangaroo Court in the hearing yesterday, do you think it sounded like this?

