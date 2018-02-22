The Lora Hubbel for Governor campaign. Now with frontal nudity.

Not a lot of takeaways from the Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner. Nothing earthshaking. No new announcements.

Although, one of the few things pointed out to me that got people’s attention was the campaign handout from Lora Hubbel with bare-chested women. When I first heard that, it was almost a spit-take moment, and I had to pause and ask “What did you say?”

My vast network of spies (or at least one of the dinner attendees) managed to get a copy sent over to me today, and we found out what she was passing around to entice people to vote for her:

As far as the nudity goes, it’s fairly PG-13 rated, given that the people in the State Capitol live and work underneath these classically painted State Capitol murals every day. But weirdly, Lora used this piece to tie into her speech to the dinner crowd, and in addition to her ‘air-Uber’ proposal, it came off as one of the bizarro moments in her prepared remarks.

If you go to about 40 minutes into this video, you can listen to where Lora spoke.

When she brought up this campaign handout, she noted “We are a Christian nation, and that is how we solve our problems.” Then she cited the artwork in the Capitol as containing Christian bibles, the doorknobs as noting “under God the people rule,” and that as Governor she will “take that sheetrock off of that painting and display that in the Governor’s office….” And kind of ended there.

She didn’t really have a point to make, as much as the disconnected phrases were uttered forth from her mouth.

Ooookay. Another day on the campaign trail.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...