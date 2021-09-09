Great news.
Mr. Chipman’s extreme views on gun control & his obvious contempt for law-abiding gun owners make him unfit to run @ATFHQ. Clearly, some of my Democrat colleagues agree too. https://t.co/rpi7URwNqu
— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) September 9, 2021
One thought on “Thune: Chipman’s extreme views on gun control & his obvious contempt for law-abiding gun owners make him unfit to run ATF”
Sure wish Trump (yes, even with his name calling) were the president. We wouldn’t be having this problem. Wonder what our senators and congressman think about Trump now, and if they still think Biden is a nice guy.