Thune: Democrats Pursuing Liberal Wish List Under the Guise of “COVID Relief”

“Democrats are presenting this as a COVID relief bill, but in fact a lot of this bill has nothing to do with responding to the pandemic.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID spending bill, noting that only 10 percent of the legislation is directly related to public health funding to combat COVID and that a large portion of it would contribute to their liberal wish list. Thune also underscored the harm this legislation could do to America’s already bruised economy and expressed his desire to work in a bipartisan manner to pass targeted COVID-19 relief funding that actually meets the needs of the American people.