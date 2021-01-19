Thune: Impeachment trial would further divide country

From the Argus Leader, Senator John Thune believes that an impeachment trial would “further divide the country when we can least afford it.”

“In my view, using a constitutional tool designed to remove the president from office after he has already left could further divide our country when we can least afford it,” he said. “If the Democrat-led Senate proceeds with an impeachment trial after inauguration, I will uphold my oath, listen to the evidence presented and perform my constitutional duty as I have sworn to do.”