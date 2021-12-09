Thune, Luján Lead Fight For Cattle Producers, Demand Halt of Brazilian Fresh Beef Imports

Senators support cattle industry’s recent requests for USDA to immediately suspend fresh beef imports from Brazil

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today led a bipartisan group of senators in expressing support for the cattle industry’s recent requests for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to immediately suspend fresh beef imports from Brazil. In 2017, Brazilian fresh beef imports were suspended due to food safety concerns, and USDA allowed these imports to resume in 2020. The senators are concerned with Brazil’s recent failure to quickly disclose two cases of atypical spongiform encephalopathy – a neurological disease of cattle – which could pose a significant threat to the health and safety of the U.S. cattle herd.

“Cattle producers across the country work hard to produce the highest quality beef in the world,” the senators wrote. “This industry should not be jeopardized by Brazilian beef imports that may contaminate U.S. herds and our food supply. We support the requests to suspend Brazilian fresh beef imports until a thorough investigation can be made into Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply food safety review process.”

In February 2020, Thune led a bipartisan group of his colleagues in sending a letter to USDA questioning the department’s decision to lift the U.S. ban on Brazilian beef imports.

This letter was also signed by U.S. Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

We write to express support for the cattle industry’s recent requests for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to immediately suspend fresh beef imports from Brazil.

As you know, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) is a significant concern for cattle producers and consumers, and the United States has gone to great lengths to put in place extensive interlocking safeguards to ensure our cattle producers and consumers are protected from this devastating disease. In 2017, Brazilian fresh beef imports were suspended due to food safety concerns, and unfortunately, USDA allowed these imports to resume in 2020.

Due to a lengthy delay in the reporting of two recent atypical BSE cases, we have concerns that these events are evidence that Brazil may lack credible animal health and food safety systems. While health officials state these two atypical BSE cases arose spontaneously in the infected cattle, Brazil’s irresponsible behavior may pose a significant threat to the health and safety of the U.S. cattle herd.

We believe these concerns warrant the immediate suspension of Brazil’s fresh beef imports until a thorough review can be performed by USDA and livestock producers can be assured that Brazilian beef does not place our herds or consumers at risk from BSE or other potentially devastating livestock diseases.

Cattle producers across the country work hard to produce the highest quality beef in the world. This industry should not be jeopardized by Brazilian beef imports that may contaminate U.S. herds and our food supply.

We support the requests to suspend Brazilian fresh beef imports until a thorough investigation can be made into Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply food safety review process. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter. We look forward to your response.

