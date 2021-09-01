Thune: Selection Process for United States Senate Youth Program is Underway

Selection Process for United States Senate Youth Program is Underway

Two South Dakota High School Students Will Be Selected for 2022 Washington, D.C., Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today announced the annual statewide selection process for the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) has begun. Two South Dakota high school juniors or seniors will join student delegates from around the country to participate in the USSYP’s 60th annual Washington Week, which will take place March 5-12, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

“The U.S. Senate Youth Program is an incredible opportunity for student leaders in South Dakota to learn firsthand about the inner workings of the U.S. government, policy making, and public service,” said Thune. “This program is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I encourage all student leaders across the state to apply.”

Each of the student delegates will receive a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., for next year’s program. During their trip to Washington, student delegates will potentially visit Capitol Hill, the White House, the Pentagon, and the Supreme Court, among other locations, and will meet with policymakers, which in the past have included members of Congress, the president, and cabinet secretaries.

Students interested in applying for next year’s program can find more information by visiting the South Dakota Department of Education website or by contacting Mark Gageby ([email protected]), the South Dakota selection administrator, or their school’s principal.

The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, September 24, 2021.

