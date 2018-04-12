Thune Statement on Trade Meeting With President Trump

“There are no winners in a trade war, particularly farmers and ranchers. I remain hopeful that the president and his administration will take this into consideration as they craft future trade policy, and I’m certainly going to continue to pressure them to do so.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Finance Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, today issued the following statement after he met with President Trump to discuss U.S. trade policy and the potential adverse effects that a trade war could have on South Dakota’s agriculture industry.

“Agriculture is the lifeblood for South Dakota, especially for the thousands of hardworking farmers and rancherswhose goals really are to earn a living and to help feed the world by working the land and raising livestock,” said Thune. “They can only accomplish these goals if they have access to markets around the world. That was a message that I conveyed to the president today and stressed the critically important role that agriculture plays in local economies in rural America. There are no winners in a trade war, particularly farmers and ranchers. I remain hopeful that the president and his administration will take this into consideration as they craft future trade policy, and I’m certainly going to continue to pressure them to do so.”

