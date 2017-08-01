Thune: Tax Reform Is Necessary for Economic Growth

“American families and businesses are counting on us to enact a tax system that works for them, not against them.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, today outlined his priorities for tax reform.

Thune has introduced several bills, including legislation to repeal the death tax, a bill to improve and modernize S corporations, the CHARITY ACT, the INVEST Act, and the NEW GIG Act, that he hopes will be included in the tax reform package that is being developed in the Senate.

