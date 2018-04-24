Uh oh, Jo. Fraternal Order of Police slams Loetscher campaign ads as “misleading”

Sounds like the SF Police are telling liberal Mayoral Candidate Jolene Loetscher Hell No, Jo!

The Argus Leader has an article up this afternoon which completely takes the bark off of Loetscher, with the Sioux Falls chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police calling her campaign ads ‘misleading’ in a press release issued today:

The Sioux Falls chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents the more than 200 law enforcement officers employed by the city of Sioux Falls, spoke out against the idea of turning community centers throughout the city into police precincts, a proposal made last month by Loetscher as a way to combat crime and address future space needs that could arise as the police department grows.

“We must be clear in our statement that the current proposal of ‘Precinct-Based Policing’ is something that is not supported by our membership within the Sioux Falls Police Department,” the group said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The statement also characterizes an advertisement used by the Loetscher campaign as “misleading.” The ad shows footage of the Sioux Falls Law Enforcement Center while stating the precinct policing proposal is supported by local law enforcement. The Fraternal Order of Police said the union nor its members – department officers and sergeants – were consulted before Loetscher went public with her proposal in March.