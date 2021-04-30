USD School of Medicine serial killer Michael Swango imprisoned in Colorado alongside Unabomber, El Chapo, and Boston bomber

It’s not new information, but I stumbled across this article today, and learned something that I didn’t know – that Michael Swango who was dismissed from the USD School of Medicine in 1992 and later convicted of being a serial killer..

Swango was in the Colorado prison after admitting he failed to disclose to Stony Brook officials that he had spent 30 months in jail and lost his medical license in 1985 for poisoning six co-workers in Quincy, Ill. No one died in that case. Swango was dismissed in 1992 from the University of South Dakota School of Medicine’s residency program after officials said he had withheld information about the 1985 Illinois conviction.

..is imprisoned in the ADX Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado alongside some of the most notorious killers of modern times including drug kingpin “El Chapo,” the Unabomber, and the Boston Bomber:

Ted John Kaczynski

Domestic terrorist, aka the “Unabomber,” serving eight life sentences Now 78-year-old Ted Kaczynski grew up in a Chicago suburb and was by all means a brilliant and prophetic student when he was admitted to Harvard University and took part in a three-year ethically questionable psychological study that some speculate may have attributed to his later extremist beliefs and behavior. He went on to earn a doctorate in mathematics and, soon after, in 1971, he began his hermetic life in a secluded cabin in Montana. It is here he would pen his famous manifesto, “Industrial Society and Its Future,” and begin a 17-year effort to sabotage what he called the industrial-technological system. In all, he mailed 16 homemade bombs that ultimately killed three people before he was found in 1996. Kaczynski was charged with three counts of homicide, 10 federal violations related to bombs, and was sentenced to eight lifetimes in prison. Michael Swango

Serial killer nicknamed “Dr. Death,” serving three consecutive life terms Michael Swango (born Joseph Michael Swango) was a physician who spent most of the 1980s and ’90s using his medical license to poison patients (and, sometimes, colleagues). Despite thoroughly creeping out plenty of people by the time he earned his degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine (including being caught “faking” checkups during OB-GYN rotations), Swango secured an internship at what was then known as the Ohio State University Medical Center in 1983. This is where his prolific career as a serial killer would purportedly begin. It is believed that Swango murdered more than 60 people—often by poisoning them with arsenic or intentionally overdosing them with something they were prescribed—though he could only be charged with four homicides. Swango was sentenced to life in prison in 2000. Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev

Terrorist, aka the Boston bomber, life in prison Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, two brothers of Chechen descent, were raised in Kyrgyzstan before immigrating to Cambridge in the 1990s. The brothers were radicalized by al-Qaida and built two pressure-cooker bombs that they planted at the 2013 Boston Marathon; the explosion killed three people and injured more than 250 others.

Read the entire story here.

Not that he shouldn’t be there – but I don’t know that I’ve heard of anyone else with a connection to South Dakota imprisoned at the country’s federal Super-max prison.