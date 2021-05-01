State Liberal blog(s) off the air

South Dakota’s far left political blog Dakota Free Press has apparently been off the air since yesterday.

But even more curious is that author Cory Heidelberger’s original website Madville Times is also off the air with an identical “Error establishing a database connection.”

I imagine there are some notions that are so nutty that even our computer overlords have to say “Oh Hell No.”

*Update*

Looks like Cory resolved his technical issues. However, I’m sure the errors in his hard-left writing will continue to plague him.