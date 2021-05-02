New York Times article speculating on Gov Kristi Noem for President in 2024

I had a note this AM that Governor Kristi Noem is on the front page of the New York Times this morning in a speculative article about the possibility of her running for President in 2024.

Predictably, there was manufactured silliness (I.e., claims that Kristi “has an increasingly awkward relationship with John Thune”). The article does give a glimpse on those in South Dakota Politics who are fans, and those who seem to actively oppose her in the SDGOP:

Russell Olson, a former South Dakota lawmaker who was elected to the Legislature alongside Ms. Noem in 2006, said Ms. Noem is “a conservative woman and can talk without regurgitating talking points, so she rises to easy consideration in my book.” and.. “Love her or hate her, she’s the best resource South Dakota has going for it right now,” said Lee Schoenbeck, the leader of the State Senate. “She’s got such a platform.” and.. “She says whatever she thinks she needs to say,” said Taffy Howard, a state lawmaker who has pressed Ms. Noem to disclose the details of state money she has been using for security on her frequent trips. “This was all about keeping her donors happy.”

Read the article here.

The article does come from The NY Times (as written by a CNN Analyst) so take those biases into account.

However, it leaves little doubt that Kristi is a favorite for many, and could quite possibly be a candidate for President in the future.

(For now – let’s make sure we re-elect Governor Noem in 2022!)