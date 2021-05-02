I had a note this AM that Governor Kristi Noem is on the front page of the New York Times this morning in a speculative article about the possibility of her running for President in 2024.
Predictably, there was manufactured silliness (I.e., claims that Kristi “has an increasingly awkward relationship with John Thune”). The article does give a glimpse on those in South Dakota Politics who are fans, and those who seem to actively oppose her in the SDGOP:
Russell Olson, a former South Dakota lawmaker who was elected to the Legislature alongside Ms. Noem in 2006, said Ms. Noem is “a conservative woman and can talk without regurgitating talking points, so she rises to easy consideration in my book.”
and..
“Love her or hate her, she’s the best resource South Dakota has going for it right now,” said Lee Schoenbeck, the leader of the State Senate. “She’s got such a platform.”
and..
“She says whatever she thinks she needs to say,” said Taffy Howard, a state lawmaker who has pressed Ms. Noem to disclose the details of state money she has been using for security on her frequent trips. “This was all about keeping her donors happy.”
The article does come from The NY Times (as written by a CNN Analyst) so take those biases into account.
However, it leaves little doubt that Kristi is a favorite for many, and could quite possibly be a candidate for President in the future.
(For now – let’s make sure we re-elect Governor Noem in 2022!)
15 thoughts on “New York Times article speculating on Gov Kristi Noem for President in 2024”
She is ripe for a primary challenge…lots of grumbling among Republicans I talk to…
What Republican is going to run against her?
Marty was the only hope.
Couldn’t agree more…Marty is in the wrong race. We all knows he is only running for AG to run for Gov in 2026 anyway. Marty no time like the present! Run for Governor now! then I’ll send you a check.
Young Ms. Howard is very jealous of the attention Governor Noem gets, all while she had her hand out for favors for only a handful of her constituents. Shame, Ms. Howard, shame.
Taffy should invest in a copy of “How to Win Friends and Influence People.”
I’ll vote for Noem-Rhoden in 22.
Why? Except for the mask mandate call…which she was hypocritical with also…what has she gotten right? Take a look at those EOs early on.
She fought against Const Carry and then embraced it like it was her idea. She veto’d the transgender bill this year after doing everything she could do to kill the bill last year. national Conservatives are not happy with her.
I vote for her and fundraised for her and never again.
God knows much of this term as governor seems more focused on her national profile than actually running the state.
So you speak for God now?
Well God Knows and so does the rest of the state…we are not blind.
Hubble/Dale 2022
I would vote for anyone over another Kristi term. She has done nothing for the state except make headlines for her personal run for pres with Corey saying “no such thing as bad publicity”. That can maybe work for Trump, but not her. Also, anyone who refers and governs as if it’s “her state” and that she speaks for everyone here, I am against. She was elected to lead, not run the state as if it is her personal ant farm and she is the dictator God.
Maybe moving to Minne-snowta would fit your values more.
Amen to that—just ask anyone…if you are not 100% with her she says you are an enemy forever…look at the Down Syndrome abortion ban….she disinvited nearly everyone