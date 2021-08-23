Watertown columnist says conservative legislators are using language of pro-choice movement

From the Watertown Public Opinion, liberal columnist Brad Johnson is taking a shot at three of the legislators who want a special session on COVID, claiming that their rhetoric resembles that of the pro-choice movement:

• Thumbs down to three South Dakota legislators who want the Legislature to prevent employers from requiring their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Republican Reps. Scott Odenbach of Spearfish, Taffy Howard of Rapid City and Jon Hansen of Dell Rapids want a special session to consider their proposals.

That’s not likely to happen. Still, it’s ironic these conservative legislators are using language similar to the liberal pro-choice movement.

“Medical decisions should be made through patients and doctors not through corporate coercion or government mandates,” Hansen was quoted in an Argus Leader story. “Free and informed consent requires freedom to choose without punishment or adverse consequences.”