From the Watertown Public Opinion, liberal columnist Brad Johnson is taking a shot at three of the legislators who want a special session on COVID, claiming that their rhetoric resembles that of the pro-choice movement:
• Thumbs down to three South Dakota legislators who want the Legislature to prevent employers from requiring their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Republican Reps. Scott Odenbach of Spearfish, Taffy Howard of Rapid City and Jon Hansen of Dell Rapids want a special session to consider their proposals.
That’s not likely to happen. Still, it’s ironic these conservative legislators are using language similar to the liberal pro-choice movement.
“Medical decisions should be made through patients and doctors not through corporate coercion or government mandates,” Hansen was quoted in an Argus Leader story. “Free and informed consent requires freedom to choose without punishment or adverse consequences.”
Ooo.. I might think the call for a special session involves more government, but those sound like fighting words.
4 thoughts on “Watertown columnist says conservative legislators are using language of pro-choice movement”
Let’s face it. These people are pawns in the liberal movement and are tools of the pro choice movement and being used by RFK Jr. and his minions. The sad thing is that they (the legislators) lack the mental faculties to realize what’s happening to them.
“My body my choice” doesn’t apply to abortion since it’s another human body (the baby) who has not developed the capacity to choose (nurturing).
“My body my choice” applies to “vaccines” since it is indeed one’s body under circumspection*.
* Could I get extra points for using this word without knowing what it meant, but having it be spot-on relevant anyway?
Dakota War College now parroting liberal columnists. With content like this, who needs Dakota Free Press?
Soo…I pointed out the columnist was taking a shot at the legislators, and noted that it “sounds like fighting words.”
Reading for context is not your strong suit, is it?