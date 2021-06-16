Watertown mayor’s race looking promising for SDGOP National Committeeman over, Ried Holien wins

With three of five wards in (A, B & C), the current vote is 1862 for Ried Holien, 783 for Incumbent Mayor Sarah Caron.
Kind of hard to overcome that kind of deficit.
Update..
Adding Ward D, now it’s at 2341 for Holien and 969 for Caron.
FINAL UPDATE
Holien with 3010 over Caron, who was turned out of office on a nearly 2-1 vote, with 1237 votes
3 thoughts on “Watertown mayor’s race
looking promising for SDGOP National Committeemanover, Ried Holien wins”
Excellent.
3010 to 1237 is MORE than 2 to 1. More like 70%
I just looked into this race .. BRAVO!
I’m bumping other content and covering it on my next transmission.