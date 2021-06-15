State Dems select new Executive Director Ehrmantraut. Seiler still says things are looking up. Ermergerd.

As they’ve gone from rebuilding in 2019 to rebuilding for the upcoming election, State Democrats are claiming (once again) that things are looking up for them. Again.

“Former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler, who ran for attorney general in 2018 and now serves as the party’s chairman, said things are looking up for Democrats, with President Joe Biden and Democrats in control of both houses of Congress.“

Read that here.

Seiler still says things are looking up? Ermergerd. Which is kind of an ironic thing to say, since their new ED’s name is easily confused with the term. Yes, they’ve hired a new executive director to captain the Titanic… well, to run the South Dakota Democrat party by the name of Berk Ehrmantraut:

“It’s always great to bring a young person back to South Dakota. It is even better to bring back someone who is committed to advancing policies that help working families and building the Democratic party across the state,” said Randy Seiler, chairman of the state Democratic Party.

Read that here.

Ehrmantraut had previously worked in the House Minority office, as noted here where he was raising money from Lobbyists in the State Capitol during session:

Read that here.

Prior to working in the House Minority Office, he had also worked on the Billie Sutton campaign where he gave Sutton lists of people to call for money.

The South Dakota Democrat party needed a new Executive Director, so why not Ehmantraut?

With the SDGOP out-registering Democrats by nearly 124,000 voters, It’s not like they have anywhere to go but up.