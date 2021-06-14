Press Release: AT&T Invests Nearly $80 Million Over Three-Year Period to Connect Local Customers in South Dakota

AT&T Invests Nearly $80 Million Over Three-Year Period to Connect Local Customers in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD, June 10, 2021 – AT&T* is proud to connect customers across the country by continuing to grow the nation’s best network 1. From 2018-2020, we expanded coverage and improved connectivity in more communities by investing nearly $80 million in our wireless and wireline networks in South Dakota.

AT&T’s commitment to communities across the country continues and spans all layers of our network—from fiber to 5G to FirstNet®. These investments are essential to connecting our customers with their family, friends and colleagues by increasing the network’s speed, reliability, coverage and overall performance.

We recently announced that AT&T will invest $2 billion over the next 3 years to help address the digital divide nationwide. AT&T further improved critical communications for South Dakota’s first responders and improved public safety with FirstNet® – America’s public safety network.

“With the help of private sector entities like AT&T, we’re connecting South Dakotans across our state,” said South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. “South Dakotans shouldn’t have to choose between connectivity and the way of life in their hometowns. AT&T’s investment in South Dakota will help eliminate the need for such a choice, and their efforts to improve critical communications with FirstNet® will make our communities safer for years to come.”

“From connecting family and loved ones to helping first responders during a crisis, AT&T is committed to investing in South Dakota to build state-of-the-art infrastructure that will keep people connected,” said AT&T South Dakota President Cheryl Riley. “By continuing to improve our network at the state and local levels, we are helping businesses grow in South Dakota and helping to ensure that our customers and communities stay connected throughout the country.”

More details about our wireless coverage in South Dakota, and anywhere in the U.S., can be found on the AT&T Coverage Viewer. For updates on the AT&T wireless network, please visit the AT&T network news page.