From Dakota News Now, comes a story on how the South Dakota Democrat Party is “rebuilding:”
Despite financial issues and more lost legislative candidates, the South Dakota Democratic Party is looking for improvements next year.
Seiler tells Dakota Radio Group the organization has solved most of its financial problems, and that they have a blueprint to rebuild the party.
Hmm. That’s odd. I have this strange sense of deja vu.
I can’t help but think I’ve heard about this South Dakota Democrat Party rebuilding concept somewhere before. From WNAX at the end of 2019:
The South Dakota Democratic Party is rebuilding and pointing toward next year’s election.
Party Chairman Randy Seiler says they plan to build from the county level up….
Seiler says they will focus on legislative races next fall…
Read and listen to the entire story from a year ago here.
If South Dakota Democrat’s new 2021 ‘rebuilding’ plans are anything like their prior ‘rebuilding’ plans where they were going to “focus on legislative races” and ended up experiencing historic losses – I can’t wait!
4 thoughts on “I’m pretty sure South Dakota Dems claimed they were rebuilding last year too.”
I like the “rebuild” model they use. Maybe the DNC can take lessons from SDDP.
South Dakota Democratic Party has been in a rebuilding year since 1889.
As a conservative, I’m a firm believer in a strong two-party system.
It holds everyone accountable while creating fairly good government/legislation, etc. Yet, the SD Democrat Party continues to barely tread water while shooting itself in both feet, forgetting the very rudimentary elements of a strong party structure. In my opinion, the SD Republicans figured it out after Dick Kneip was gone, build a base from the local level on up. Since then, the Republican party’s local, county and state-level apparatus has grown to be a driving force in state politics. The Dems seem to have forgotten altogether this very simple thing – start small by growing your candidates at the community committee, local non-profit board, school board, city council levels while keeping in mind the importance of being more centrist as opposed to adopting some of the radical, national party viewpoints. Randy Seiler really had no other option but to say what he said. The SD Dems are a mess with really nothing to look forward to now or in the near future. It is going to take a truly charismatic leader with deep pockets to raise this Titanic from the depths of irrelevance.
I wish the SDDP all the success they’ve had in the past few cycles.