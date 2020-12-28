I’m pretty sure South Dakota Dems claimed they were rebuilding last year too.

From Dakota News Now, comes a story on how the South Dakota Democrat Party is “rebuilding:”

Despite financial issues and more lost legislative candidates, the South Dakota Democratic Party is looking for improvements next year. Seiler tells Dakota Radio Group the organization has solved most of its financial problems, and that they have a blueprint to rebuild the party.

Read that all here.

Hmm. That’s odd. I have this strange sense of deja vu.

I can’t help but think I’ve heard about this South Dakota Democrat Party rebuilding concept somewhere before. From WNAX at the end of 2019:

The South Dakota Democratic Party is rebuilding and pointing toward next year’s election. Party Chairman Randy Seiler says they plan to build from the county level up…. Seiler says they will focus on legislative races next fall…

Read and listen to the entire story from a year ago here.

If South Dakota Democrat’s new 2021 ‘rebuilding’ plans are anything like their prior ‘rebuilding’ plans where they were going to “focus on legislative races” and ended up experiencing historic losses – I can’t wait!