Weekly Update

from Representative Tamara St. John

Jan 28, 2023

Greetings!

It has been a very busy third week in Pierre! Things kicked off Monday on the House floor, when we debated SB41, which provides $200 Million In grants and loans for workforce infrastructure. This funding is not in addition to the bill that was passed last year- we must appropriate the funds again due to them not being able to be spent during the previous fiscal year. I’ve been a proud supporter of workforce infrastructure for two years now, and these funds will serve our communities in a monumental way as our economy continues to grow in South Dakota. Additionally, we passed HCR 6002. Which encourages the Executive Board of the legislature to continue researching childhood mental health programs. I believe supporting our children in this way is a needed service for our state, and I was happy to support it.

In House Judiciary this week, I was proud to support HB1041, which provides an exception to the definition of drug paraphernalia to allow for the use of Fentanyl testing strips. This bill is not a “green light” for drug use. Addiction and drug use is a serious problem in South Dakota, and this bill will do great work in helping to prevent overdoses in our communities. Committee work continued into House Ag and Natural Resources, where we heard a presentation from the South Dakota Ag Land Trust. In this briefing, they outlined the services and advocacy efforts that they deliver on behalf of landowners in South Dakota. It was great to hear about their work!

One important date that is coming up in the legislature is the bill deadline- after next week, members are no longer able to introduce legislation into the process, which helps make sure we can conduct our business within the time we have. Here are a couple of the bills that I have signed onto:

HB1124: I am proud to sign onto an act that is prime sponsored by my son, Representative Tordsen. This bill requires labeling on Native American Arts and Crafts that are not produced by a tribal member. I agree that we must preserve authentic Native American heritage, and proudly support my son in this legislation.

SB136: This is act that I will be co-sponsoring, which provides for a rebuttal presumption favoring the joint custody of children when the separation of parents takes place. This presumption can be overturned with evidence but assumes that it is best for children to see both parents as they grow up. I believe that family is an important value of any child’s life and am happy to see this legislation brought forward.

SB69: This past week we had a great State Tribal Relations Committee meeting with the Yankton Sioux Tribe. Senator Rohl and I have been working together to bring us closer to where we hope to be as a State Tribal Relations Committee/STRC in the future. We have heard many discussions in the past about making the STRC a Standing Committee that meets regularly during legislative session. To make that happen we need to bring the STRC in line with the standards of a standing committee and SB69 is the first step in doing that. I will be carrying SB69 in the House to make that change.

There is much, much more to come in the weeks ahead! If you would like to contact me about anything in the legislature, you can reach me at [email protected]. I hope that you have a blessed weekend!