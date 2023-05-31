When the enemy is everything “big,” how do we measure success?

I was recently contemplating the divide within the Republican party, contemplating how it might be bridged. I ask the question because I fear the divide which seems to be ever widening will trigger the loss of elections for the home team.
Unfortunately, Republicans seems to be suffering from an identity crisis.
You have the traditional Reagan Republicans who measure success as… well, success. They measure it in terms of growth, and economic well-being. It’s law and order oriented and has a laissez faire attitude towards government and regulation. It’s what we might traditionally think of as our capitalist system. Whether it has been community growth or more and better paying jobs, it has been our mantra for decades.
On the other hand, there is a movement of populists within the GOP which has taken root, and seemingly has set itself up as the enemy of “big.”
Virus sweeping across the country killing people, and vaccinations are recommended as the first line of defense? Well, that’s BIG PHARMA trying to take over our lives.
Hey, a group of investors is coming in and putting up wind towers. Well, that’s BIG WIND.
Don’t even get me started on pipelines. In 2017, you had people like State Rep. Jon Hansen as the prime Sponsor of the riot boosting bill to take on those organizing the pipeline protesters for the Keystone XL Pipeline. In 2023, now populists such as Hansen are part of rallies, and appearing on pillow-guy TV railing on carbon pipelines. With the new wave of populists who could have cared less 5 years ago about pipelines, now it’s BIG ETHANOL that’s being portrayed as the villain.
(3/4) Ethanol producers and elected officials should stand with South Dakota farmers and landowners and reject the use of eminent domain for out-of-state, foreign-investor-backed, for-profit private companies. pic.twitter.com/HWnDwDjOrM
— Jon Hansen (@RepJonHansen) May 25, 2023
Another great example was when the Governor and Dakota State University put together a transformational partnership for DSU’s cyber security expansion in 2022, which would lure as many as 1500 new jobs to the state, and an economic impact of hundreds of millions.. and the populists on appropriations gutted the funding because it was too big.
Or as Rep. Taffy Howard, one of the
idiots members of the committee declared when she opposed the measure whether funded or not, “We should allow natural growth.” Because natural growth would put together 100 million in funding for a public/private/university partnership for a cybersecurity center and drop it in Sioux Falls, South Dakota?
Even within party politics, there are populists who are just dead set against success. They regularly attack Governor Noem. They throw rocks at her, as well as other people they perceive to be Republican party leaders. It’s as if they have an adult case of oppositional defiance disorder and will oppose anyone just for opposition’s sake. One example would be how they rail on about Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck. You can’t argue with his success, since we’re literally down to 4 Democrats in the Senate. But, the populists regularly attack the Senator for his role in leadership.
There was an article from a couple of years back which talked about Democrat Elizabeth Warren trying to appeal to prairie populism, noting how populists cast their villains:
The American midwest, today a sea of conservative elected officials, wasn’t always this way. Left-wing populism mattered from the late 19th century, when William Jennings Bryan crusaded against eastern financiers on behalf of humble farmers, into the late nineties and early 2000s, when “prairie populist” senators like South Dakota’s Tom Daschle and Iowa’s Tom Harkin were Democratic stalwarts.
Over time, the midwest’s political animus has changed. In the words of long-serving Iowa Republican senator Chuck Grassley, “in the 1890s it may have been people expecting the government to take on the economic kingpin… now I would describe prairie populism [as] people who have distrust of government.”
As the movement has evolved since the article was written in 2019, You can’t help but notice that while many South Dakotan’s prefer a small government, the populists within the party seems to be shifting hard to the left with their distrust of anything “big,” trying to paint it as somehow conservative or Republican, a term they use interchangeably as they don’t automatically identify with the party, so they use a buzzword that pops into their heads.
The fact that they are so dead set against anything that seems of scale, you find yourself asking are growth & opportunity now bad? Is success now bad? Because if all of that is bad, what are we supposed to be working for? How do we ensure continued prosperity and growth?
And that’s the problem with being against everything. You might be able to be against everything, but not everyone is going to buy into that eternal pessimism. There is the problem that many politicians face that at some point, you actually have to govern.
Governing may include promoting growth. That may include big projects, or thinking in terms of how we grow jobs, benefit a community or an industry. Because if we didn’t do that at some point, we’d all be reading by lantern light, and going down dirt roads.
How Republicans deliver for our community and our state are going to affect how we are viewed in terms of governing.
Those who lose sight of that might just find out the hard way at some point.
7 thoughts on “When the enemy is everything “big,” how do we measure success?”
Hansen is pro-ethanol… It’s not even that you’re taking him out of context…you’re just making things up Pat. Even in the clip you posted they are discussing how to save the ethanol industry from the climate wackos who want to ban the internal combustion engine and run ethanol out of business. I watched the whole interview and it’s clear that Hansen wants to preserve ethanol and also defend private property rights. Seems pretty right on to me.
I would wager a person can claim to be anything they want to on Lindell TV.
Well said Pat. The populists seem to look at policy through a big government conservatism lense rather than limited government.
While I don’t agree with the Governor on everything, the DSU project proposed by the Governor is helping create the conditions for success. This is something conservatives of many stripes have traditionally supported until more recently.
Some folks never learned the sacrifice made for Western freedom.
Some learned it but forgot.
Some learned it, remember, but got bought.
The majority of us, about 120,000,000 strong, act upon the importance of this moment.
It’s a gradient, not a divide.
In 2020 we had a very important test to know who was in the America/Western/MAGA majority.
That list is public and well known, and it is like a seed in the ground that has just started growing.
Everybody else is trying to poison that seed with fervor.
Your argument is basically that the seed is the enemy of the harvest (human freedom).
I appreciate our legislators that stand up for our property rights. It’s our property and we have a say on what happens there. Private companies have no right to use eminent domain for their private gain.
Please don’t lie and call Jon anti ethanol. That’s such a false narrative that educated people are seeing through. The ethanol industry is capable of sustaining itself without capturing the carbon dioxide. You can support ethanol AND not want the CO2 pipeline. There are many landowners/farmers do and it makes complete sense if you truly do your research and understand science.
Pointing out Hansen taking a shot at ethanol producers as they try to stay in business was not the main focus of the article. It was 1 paragraph with information to support the point.
Pat,
An interview with Jon Hansen, would not only be fair, but enlightening. Doesn’t decent journalism consider both sides?
All property owners should be proud of Jon and all of the legislators that stood up for us at the state Capitol this year.
The use of eminent domain for private gain might be a big issue to you if it was your backyard. Maybe you’d like a faucet in your home for liquidized CO2?
I’m proud we have patriots standing up for our rights. If you don’t think property rights are important perhaps a move to Russia or China would suit you.
Our founding fathers came here due to the erosion of their rights. Let’s honor what they did for us and be grateful we live in the best country in the world that still allows us freedoms!