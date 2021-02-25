Woki-Leaks South Dakota continues releases of articles on social justice indoctrination in State

The South Dakota Woki-Leaks website has a several new articles that they’re promoting on their website today about their concerns over what is being promoted as social justice run amok in the state’s communities.

From my mailbox:

Social Justice Training for South Dakota’s Children .” Woki-Leaks South Dakota has released 3 new articles, including possibly the most important to date: “.” https://wokisd.wordpress.com/192-2/

This article reports that there is a growing threat of children being politically indoctrinated within South Dakota public schools. Efforts are apparently underway to introduce a radical and divisive new Social Justice training program in Brookings’ public schools. Disturbingly, this same program has received some endorsement for state-wide use from the South Dakota Department of Education. Meanwhile, there are plans to introduce Social Justice indoctrination in Vermillion’s schools as well.

We think the information in this article would be of interest to your readers.

Woki-Leaks has also released 2 additional articles that may be of interest:

Extra-Legal Investigations and Woke Indoctrination Planned for the City of Vermillion

USD’s Woke activists are planning to use the city government of Vermillion to spread their ideology out into the community. They have already created a new government organization – the “Vermillion Human Relations Commission” – to conduct extra-legal investigations of townspeople, and they are working to expand its powers. Woke activists are also planning to create Social Justice indoctrination programs for city employees and townspeople. https://wokisd.wordpress.com/187-2/

USD Changes Its Official University Values

At some point over the past few days, USD posted a new statement of university values on its website. Yet important questions remain unanswered, and the causes for concern are still there. https://wokisd.wordpress.com/177-2/