Johnson Requests Information on Unspent COVID-19 Funds

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) supported a resolution to President Biden’s COVID-19 relief package to require the administration to provide accounting reports on unspent COVID-19 relief funds from previous bipartisan packages.

“Congress has dedicated more than $4 trillion to pandemic recovery and relief but data suggests there is nearly $1 trillion unspent,” said Johnson. “I have requested more information on these unspent funds from the White House and received no response as to when they will be allocated to assist struggling Americans and small businesses. H. Res. 127, requires the administration to turn over all documentation & accounting of what existing COVID related funds remain unspent.”

“As Congress debates an additional $1.9 trillion package, transparency regarding existing funds is critical. If President Biden’s bill passes, relief efforts will have cost every American $17,000. With vaccine developments and COVID cases on the decline, we need to start thinking seriously about the lasting economic impact additional stimulus may cause our country. Simply put, we need this information before asking American taxpayers to foot the bill for trillions more in stimulus.”

You can find the full text of the resolution here.

###