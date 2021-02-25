Governor Noem Announces ConnectSD Broadband Development Program

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that $25 million in CARES Act funding is now available for eligible broadband projects.

“South Dakotans shouldn’t have to choose between the modern economy on one hand and life in their hometown on the other,” said Governor Noem. “In addition to the $25 million in CARES Act funding, we are still working with the legislature to secure an additional $75 million in one-time funding that will bring the total state investment to $100 million. Together with federal and private matching dollars, this will be sufficient to finish connecting our state to high-speed broadband.”

To be eligible, projects must be completed by December 31, 2021. The deadline is 4 p.m. CST, Friday, March 5, 2021.

Applications for projects slated for completion after January 1, 2022, are also invited to apply. The deadline for those applications is 4 p.m. CST, Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Full details, including where to submit completed applications, criteria, award details, and the application itself, can be found onsdgoed.com/public-records/connectsd.

