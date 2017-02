Nope, your eyes are not deceiving you. We do have a new advertiser, who is also old friend to us all, the South Dakota Republican Party, who will be with us for a while as part of their efforts to be a little louder in promoting “the brand.”

Right now, the ad goes to their donation page, so take a moment, and give them some monetary love!

I’m also talking with at least 2 other parties about coming on with an ad, so, the party is just getting started here at the SDWC for 2018!

