125 year old Ft. Pierre Cemetery open again for burials, could add pet burial area.

From Dakota News Now, a nearly 130 year old cemetery in Ft. Pierre is open again, and will allow new burials, and could add an area for pets:

The committee — established by Mayor Gloria Hanson — hopes resurveying the cemetery will solidify exactly where the lot lines are for each set of graves. Allowing “green burials” and establishing an area for pet burials are other considerations for the committee. and.. Cedar Hill Cemetery (originally called Union Cemetery) was established in 1894 and was divided into Protestant and Catholic sides. Different sections contain graves of the unknown. The cemetery’s name was changed from Union Cemetery to Cedar Hill Cemetery in 1933, according to Dakota Radio Group News.

I think I’ve seen horror films start this way. Just don’t start complaining when people start shambling down the street in Ft. Pierre.