One of the hardest working candidates in South Dakota politics is back at it, as Jordan Youngberg kicks off his campaign for District 25 State Senate, so I thought it would be a great opportunity to find out more why he thought it might be a good idea to run for the privilege of driving to to Pierre starting in January of 2025 if he’s successful in his pursuit of the race.

Youngberg had previously served in the State Legislature from 2017-2020, but when faced with committing to another term of office after that, Jordan paused his political career, as he knew he was not going to run for another term, and decided the best thing to do for his District was to step down to give someone else an opportunity to serve.

Jordan has been a small businessman as long as I’ve known him, doing everything from selling ice cream at his business, to hawking fireworks at his stand, and upon leaving the legislature took a state job with the Treasurer’s office to take care of his growing family. But just like the pull of being a small businessman, which he has returned to, the pull of politics has also been an irresistible force in his life. Which brings us to today, with Jordan fully engaged in the race for the State Senate for District 25, an area he grew up and went to high school in.

But enough introduction… let’s have 5 questions with District 25 State Senate Candidate Jordan Youngberg:

Why are you looking at returning to the legislature?

Serving in the South Dakota legislature was an honor of a lifetime and a responsibility that required maturity, professionalism and a lot of hard work. With the blessing of my wife and boys, I’ve made the decision to run once again for the State Senate because the representation we have right now isn’t getting the job done, and our communities are paying the price for it.

When I served in the Senate, I passed bills to help teachers, keep drugs off the streets, and make government smaller. District 25 deserves a Senator that cares about getting things done for our families and our communities and unfortunately, we’re currently being served by an individual who would rather make headlines for everything but passing legislation or tackling real issues.

It’s expected that you’ll be running against the incumbent Senator Tom Pischke in a primary. Why are you the better choice in the race?

Growing up in District 25 and returning home, I quickly decided that it’s time our communities had a voice in Pierre that wasn’t afraid to work hard and get things done. During the last legislative session, our current Senator failed to pass one piece of legislation or participate in discussions on any of the important issues facing our state.

I think there’s two parts to being a conservative: saying it, and doing it. Unlike our current Senator, who has no plans to bring forth legislation and was quoted as saying, “there was nothing really driving him”, I will bring forward conservative ideas and see them through to completion.

Your likely opponent has been pretty controversial this last session as the only supporter of a senator who harassed an employee, and he demanded the arrest of many of the Senators as a result. Has that affected the kind of support you’re getting? Have you gotten any pushback from people trying to convince you to run for a different office?

I learned early on in my first race for the Senate against a Democrat that it was more important to run for something than against someone. However, I do believe that it’s fair to point out the facts and the differences between my approach and that of my opponent.

My opponent didn’t have a home (wasn’t allowed) in the Republican Caucus for much of the 2023 legislative session. His antics were a distraction in what is a very short legislative session and it’s obvious he would rather advance his personal priorities over putting in the work and advocating for the needs of our District. Instead of working to improve rural education, our agriculture industry, or policies that keep our families safe, my opponent spent his time trying to get fellow Republican colleagues arrested for following the constitution.

This is a slightly reconfigured legislative district since the last time you were there. What do you see as the big issues facing your District?

District 25 is in a unique position of opportunity as Sioux Falls and the greater area continue to expand. We are going to continue to see more jobs, residents, and tax revenue and I want to make sure we’re positioned best take advantage of these opportunities. As exciting as this is, we must continue to focus on and advocate for the conservative ideals that have shaped our community and made it one of the best places in the world to call home.

In addition, we need to continue to prioritize South Dakota farmers, ensure rural school districts like Dell Rapids (GO QUARRIERS!) have the resources they need, and ensure there is enough housing to support both current and future residents. Finally, we must keep focusing on public safety to ensure our cities and small towns remain a safe place to live, work and raise a family.

You’ve aggressively jumped into the race for District 25 State Senate with both feet. Any specifics as to why you’re on the campaign trail 8-9 months before the primary?

Those who know me know that I only have one speed and when I decide to do something, I go all out. Since I announced my intention to run, I’ve been to multiple parades this year and talked with hundreds of District 25 voters. Even in these early conversations, it’s clear so many of these community members know it’s time to send someone to Pierre that will get the real work done and put an end to these sideshows.

And there you have it! 5 Questions with one of our newest Senate Candidates. Thank you, and best of luck to Jordan in his pursuit of the seat.