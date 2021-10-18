A few people mass spamming legislators to demand election audit… even with no evidence of fraud in state

Had a legislator share this constituent spam that’s being blasted to all legislators, no matter whether they represent the South Dakotans who sent it or not.
Not to mention the fact there’s no evidence of election fraud in South Dakota, but they’re demanding an audit anyway:
I usually delete these types of email as quickly as they come in, but prior to deleting this one I thought you might be interested to see legislators have been receiving pressure to “sign the list.” I’ve received three or four similar requests.
Sent: Monday, October 18, 2021 12:58 AM
Subject: [EXT]: FW: Demand a Full Forensic Audit of SD 2020 Election
We are highly disappointed in the government entities across South Dakota, as well as across the country. In August, we sent the email below demanding a full forensic audit of the 2020 election to all 105 SD Legislative Representatives, as well as our Governor, Secretary of State, Senator Thune, Senator Rounds, and House of Representative Dusty Johnson, amongst others. Ironically, of all these emails, only three individuals responded (Steven Haugarrd, Julie Frye-Mueller, and Taffy Howard). It is highly disappointing that we did not even receive a response from our own representatives – Josh Klumb, Lance Koth or Paul Miskimins.
It is obvious that there was fraudulent activity in the 2020 Presidential election, and it is apparent that the bulk of our legislative representatives are turning a blind eye and choosing not to execute their job in accordance with the oath they took. Attached is a document signed by many state legislators across the nation exercising their power in accordance with the U.S. Constitution ensuring oversight of the Presidential election. The letter is requesting all states decertify their electoral votes where they were certified prematurely and inaccurately. Only two SD State Legislators, Julie Frye-Mueller and Taffy Howard, have signed this document. We would have expected the majority of our legislators to have signed the document. The more important question is why did you not sign it? There are numerous allegations in the news that raise concerns regarding the integrity of the 2020 Presidential election, as well as accusations of a pattern of fraud in the five swing states. In SD, we need to audit our election process to ensure every legal vote is counted and ensure that we don’t have problems with vote discrepancies because of ballots being cast for deceased people, those who have moved out of the state, votes of illegal aliens and criminals (who don’t have the right to vote), absentee ballots, as well as votes by those not properly registered. Conducting an audit in every state is a win-win, if the election outcome based on legal votes does not change it restores the faith of the election process. If the audit produces different results, and we rectify any fraudulent activity, then it restores integrity of the process for future elections.
Remember your job is to represent the citizens of SD and what is best for our state, not your own personal or political agenda, or one that is contrary to best interest of We the People! We ask that you look deep into your heart, step-up and support a full forensic audit in SD and in all states.
Why on earth do these election conspiracists think we need “to audit our election process to ensure every legal vote is counted and ensure that we don’t have problems with vote discrepancies?” We have paper ballots, and then after the vote, the state canvasses the election to verify the accuracy and cross-checks against screw ups.
The county auditors do a pretty good job, and as the state’s chief elections officer, the Secretary of State also keeps the process on the up and up.
This is all just silliness at this point.
County commissioners are getting the same kind of messages. One from Wisconsin last week demanded that all ballots be counted by hand. I would note that it took 9 months to recount one county in Arizona.
Minnehaha county has more than 100,000 voters how long with that take? No winners until the next election?
I will attest that there are statistical anomalies regarding voter registration data in Sioux Falls suggesting that we should audit.
I would also recommend cross-referencing South Dakota voter roles with those in other states to determine who has multiple residences, and who might be able to vote in multiple states.
We are not [ahem] immune.
John, please enumerate the “anomalies” in Sioux Falls.
Its time for these folks to put up or shut up. Provide at least a sliver of proof, especially here in South Dakota, of any election impropriety and then we can investigate. It truly is that simple. Yet, these doorknobs continue to ring the fraud bell. Yeah, I didn’t like the results of the election either. But give it a rest, put away your tin foil hat and concentrate on making South Dakota a better place to live for EVERYONE, not just your own cronies and others who have drunk the kool-aid with you.
Fix the last election, or no election will have integrity.
Put up or shut up – we don’t give a crap about what you want, TBH.
It will take as long as it takes, as does anything that is done correctly.
The last election was secure. The fact that you keep trotting out the same falsehoods while providing squat to prove it doesn’t make it unsecure. It just makes you a sad man with narcissitic tendencies and a paranoid streak.
Dear Bob;
Put up or shut up – “[Descend into our den of cheating where we are judge, jury, and executioner].”
We have put up.
Because you ignore it and advocate (tacitly or otherwise) for extorted courts is not our problem.
“put up” – if you think about it, this means conducting the audit.
I bet you a plug nickel that municipalities across South Dakota are run by people elected fraudulently.
I attended a get-together recently with friends and family. I heard all about the election being stolen and how the vaccine “caused” the delta variant and, of course, how Biden is suffering from dementia.
“My son told me” or “everybody knows”. That is their proof.
And they all spouted this stuff with such conviction. I would just tell them that I had not seen that information. I mostly ignored the rants to keep the party from getting hijacked. But… is that being part of the problem? How long can this go unchallenged?
I am a Republican but I can’t take it anymore.
https://www.thepublicopinion.com/story/news/local/2020/09/13/voter-fraud-instances-remain-rare-in-south-dakota/115815428/
Especially to my Republican friends, the people spreading these stories in South Dakota are RINOs, they aren’t real Republicans. They want so much more government you’d swear they did an altar call at a Bernie Sanders rally. When it comes to dealing with them, best remember the sage advice of Mark Twain:
Never argue with stupid people. They will
drag you down to their level and beat you
with experience.
For this era I prefer, “never play chess with a pigeon, it will knock over all the pieces, S#it all over the board, and walk around like it won”.
For a craziness comparison, look no further than Sen. Kelly Townsend, signer #3:
“Townsend, R-Mesa, who introduced numerous election-related bills this year only to see most of them stall, said in a Telegram message September 28, that she plans to revisit and resubmit all of them in 2022, along with some new proposals”
She couldn’t get election reform bills passed in ARIZONA! She’s a member of the Senate that ordered the audit and she was too extreme for even that nuthouse.
Lets just postulate for a moment that Trump won and is the President. He would then be precluded Constitutionally from running again for a third term.
First, the 2020 election is done. Regardless of how I feel about it, Joe Biden has been elected as President of the United State of America.
Pat is correct. We vote on paper ballots, and all those ballots are in secure storage. Where we run into problems is that the ballots are tabulated on a machine that may or may not be connected to a network or the internet. Those results are transmitted from the auditor by a machine over a network, and shared with the media, over a network. Any machine can be compromised and any network can be hacked regardless of the security measures in place. The use of machines for tabulating the ballots helps reduce human error. The public needs to be assured that the data from those machines are handled securely.
During the cyber symbolism, there was a lot of circumstantial evidence presented, but no smoking keyboard. There is enough that the election process at the state level deserves to be examined to prevent another appearance of possible fraud.
I believe an audit should be done, not so much to overturn the 2020 election, but to assure the public of the integrity of the election system. I believe we have a good system; some people will need more to reassure them.
There are a number of voters who have an address in South Dakota, but reside elsewhere, possibly out of state. They may vote absentee in South Dakota then vote in person in another state. This is an issue for the legislature to address, to define who is a resident for the purpose of voting and running for office.
“There is enough that the election process at the state level deserves to be examined to prevent another appearance of possible fraud.”
Another? Could you point out where the first appearance of possible fraud occurred in SD?
Lies can be seductive, look how long Russia Russia Russia held on.
If democrats rigged the election, then why were republicans elected for other lower offices.
Provide hard proof that is acceptable by the courts or shut up.