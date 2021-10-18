From the Hill, former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died from COVID 19:
“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment,” the Powell family said in a statement posted to Facebook.
10 thoughts on “Colin Powell passes away from COVID”
Very sad for Powell’s family and friends.
Vaccination status is an important aspect of the story.
But it is still very sad when we lose a fellow human being.
He was vaccinated according to FoxNews this morning.
vaccination status is not important when a people have multiple myeloma.
the cancer prevents the patients’ plasma from making antibodies, so vaccines don’t work well for them, if at all
in fact, it would be more accurate to say it was the cancer which killed him
Wow that’s kind of a shocker
Damn. Powell was an honorable man and a great General.
I was at a lecture given by Secretary Powell.
He said, “If you have two advisors who agree on everything, you only need one of them.”
To me, politicians are like diapers… they need to be changed often and for the same reason.
General Powell is one of the few that I genuinely respected. It’s too bad he never ran for President. He could have been one of the good ones.
Rest In Peace, General. Thank you for your service.
As is usually the case, when someone passes, people are saddened. However, General Powell did not die FROM covid. He died with covid. He also was 84 years old. In the USA that is longer than the average American male. As a Black American male, he lived even longer than the average. Yes, we are saddened, but we should not be surprised. Nobody gets out of this world alive. He had a long and productive life. I hope he enjoys his afterlilfe.
“General Powell did not die FROM covid.”
Coroner duggersd has spoken.
Well he didn’t die from covid; if he had not had multiple myeloma, the vaccine he received would have worked.
This is an example of how “breakthrough” cases happen: not everybody’s immune system works the same way. It doesn’t mean the vaccine doesn’t work, it means some people’s immune systems don’t work.