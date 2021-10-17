ACLU coming full circle and now arguing for less freedom of speech

A branch of the ACLU filing a brief to limit people’s freedom of speech? That’s messed up.
I read this ACLU brief. This is the first time, at least to my knowledge, that ACLU is explicitly arguing in court that the First Amendment’s free speech clause has been interpreted *too broadly* by courts, and are advocating *a more restrictive view* of what free speech means. https://t.co/RKfmDVLGw7
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 17, 2021
No one ever said that the ACLU wasn’t a bunch of liberal hypocrites
Funny you quote Greenwald only now that he’s taken a strange rightward shift in recent months, contrary to his many years of previous journalism. For those who don’t know, Greenwald is a co-founder of “The Intercept”, a publication formed after Snowden revealed NSA overreach back in 2013.
Virginia is lost if terry mcawful wins the governors race anyway.
If they cared about civil liberties they would have more to say about the Kenosha Kid.
John Dale, always coming in to defend domestic terrorism. Why Pat gives you platform is beyond me.
So Rittenhouse defending his own life against an unprovoked threat is domestic terrorism? This shows the type of “American” you are.
Amazing, every thought in that sentence was wrong.
Freedom of Speech is in the Constitution but is only defended by this crappy organization when it serves their nefarious purposes. The ACLU is a left-wing, anti-American group.