The Marty Jackley for Attorney General campaign has sent out another fundraiser announcement, this time for Thursday October 20th in Rapid City with over 100 event sponsors.
Again, they’re contributions of $1000 per couple, with a lot of familiar names.
6 thoughts on “Marty Jackley for Attorney General adds another fundraiser with 100+ sponsors, this time in Rapid City.”
I’m convinced Marty will be the AG again. And that’s a good thing. However, am I the only one that thinks these invitations are a bit over the top? Where does it end – the next guy will need to have 200 hosts?
Marty works hard. He spends a lot of time cultivating relationships and directly asks people for there support and financial commitment. Ask any of these people and they will tell you he personally asks for there support. Why would anyone say no to Marty? He’s a great guy.
Maybe because all he does is campaign… while the AGs office was a train wreck under his tenure… one scandal after another…. This is just so he can spend 4 more years campaigning for governor.
Tobias Ritesman and Deano the degenerate agree with you.
Well I am a conservative Republican who has 1.5 million reasons not to vote for Marty Jackley ever again. Will these donors tohelp pay the state back that first?
What is Marty campaign slogan? #make retaliationgreatagain
Soros proved AG is more important than Governor.