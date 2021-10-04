The Marty Jackley for Attorney General campaign has sent out a fundraiser announcement for Thursday October 14th with over 100 event sponsors.
With a suggested contribution for sponsors of $1000 per couple, that’s a pretty considerable amount of fundraising taking place next week!
23 thoughts on “Marty Jackley Attorney General Campaign announces Sioux Falls Fundraiser”
Is this a good look for Jackley, bought and paid for–like has been said before.
EB 5, Gearup, Laura Zylstra
Couldn’t agree more!
And then Noem and Ravnsborg said hold my beer.
And what was Jackley supposed to do about the perps in the EB5 and Gear Up matters? Exhume their bodies, prop them up in a courtroom and put them on trial?
Perhaps out of consideration for everybody in the courthouse, he could leave them in the cemeteries and have full-sized cardboard cutouts of them stand trial.
And why is it that nobody asks why Randy Seiler didn’t do anything about those two federally funded programs??
How about not let Joop Bollen plead to 1 out of 6 charges, then blame the judge and feign shock that he got presumptive probation……
how about asking the State’s US attorney why he declined to file any charges at all after the FBI completed their investigation?
Do we really want more of Jackley as AG?
Seems pretty clear the answer is yes. Especially considering the alternative(s).
From this list? There are more people than that in South Dakota.
This should be most concerning to Ravnsborg. Clock is ticking for his time as AG. He either loses as convention, or he loses at the General election.
Marty is smooth but the ultimate Pierre insider. That is why I didn’t vote for him before and why I won’t vote for him again.
I’ve thought about this.
Vote for Ravnsborg?
Vote for Jackley?
Ravnsborg resigns or is impeached?
Vote for Kristi’s appointee?
The real question is who do you want for governor in 2026? Marty, Dusty or Tenhaken?
oh, good lord, that’s a depressing list…
Never know – there are rumors that Senator Thune is retiring even from inside his camp and former Thune staffers. My money says Dusty runs for the Senate seat, Kristi runs for Governor again and then hopes for something in the Trump Administration even though she already turned down Secretary of Ag once, and Will Mortenson runs for the Dusty’s House seat.
While Thune doesn’t have any sort of real challenger, he’s been surprisingly quiet.
Mortenson will never get elected statewide–GUARANTEED
Kristi will appoint Jim Seward.
💥
No thank you Jim.
Guys, keep it nominally on-topic please.
I’m reminded that Jackley always had these impressive fundraiser lists during the 2018 primary and look at how that turned out. Granted he has nowhere near the level of opponent but just note that a large host list doesn’t automatically equal success. This is one of Glodt’s favorite tactics, similar to rounding upa large number of parade walkers and putting up lots of signs.
De Knudsen— I guess he will take money from anyone
Guys. Keep it on topic and stop the trolling.
It is time for the big dogs to eat.